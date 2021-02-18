Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to Supreme Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several former pro wrestlers who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries are taking their case to the U.S. Supreme Court. A lawyer for the former wrestlers, including stars in the 1980s and 1990s, asked the Supreme Court late Wednesday to hear appeals of lower court rulings that dismissed their lawsuits against the WWE. Among the plaintiffs are William “Billy Jack” Haynes, “Big” Russ McCullough, Ryan Sakoda, Matthew “Luther Reigns” Wiese and the wife of the late Nelson “Viscera” Frazier. Their lawyer says the WWE didn’t warn its wrestlers about the risks of head injuries. The WWE denies the allegations.