Colin Jost opens up about reasons behind his marriage reveal

NEW YORK (AP) — After Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last fall, the couple found a heartfelt way to tell the world. Rather than break the news through their representatives or giving it to one media outlet, the news was announced on social media by the food charity Meals on Wheels America. The couple talked about places that they wanted to bring attention and Meals on Wheels was he says “at the top of our list.” Johansson and Jost got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years and were married last October in a private ceremony for close friends and family.