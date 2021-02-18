China hits Canada for statement against arbitrary detention

BEIJING (AP) — China is lashing out at Canada for joining the U.S. and dozens of other countries in endorsing a declaration denouncing state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign citizens for political purposes. The dispute is rooted in Canada’s campaign to free its nationals Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested more than two years ago by China in apparent retaliation for the earlier arrest of a top Chinese tech executive, Meng Wanzhou, who is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday reiterated China’s demand for Meng’s immediate release and said Beijing has complained to Ottawa over the declaration, calling it a “despicable and hypocritical act.”