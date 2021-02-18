Britain to push for speedier vaccines at G-7 leaders meeting

LONDON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are set to hold their first meeting of 2021, with making and distributing coronavirus vaccines at the top of the agenda. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain is chairing a virtual meeting Friday with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United States. Johnson will announce a push to cut the time needed to create new vaccines to 100 days. He will also promise to give “the majority of any future surplus vaccines” to the U.N.-backed COVAX effort for the world’s most vulnerable people, though details are unclear. Friday’s meeting is U.S. President Joe Biden’s first major multilateral engagement since he took office last month.