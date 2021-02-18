Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will make his first big appearance on the global stage as president on Friday,. He’ll be offering Group of Seven world leaders and others a glimpse into his plans to dramatically reshape U.S. foreign policy even as he deals with a number of international crises coming to a head at the start of his presidency. Biden will participate in the G-7 meeting virtually on Friday morning and address the Munich Security Conference a little later. Ahead of the high-profile engagements, the Biden administration announced that the U.S. stands ready to join talks about re-entering the multilateral Iran nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration.