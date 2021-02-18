Australian leader urges Facebook to lift its news blockade

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has urged Facebook to lift its blockade of Australian users and return to the negotiating table with news publishing businesses. Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Facebook’s decision to prevent Australians accessing and sharing news as a threat. Morrison says other countries will follow Australia’s example in making Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg had a telephone conversation with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg after the blockade began on Thursday and again on Friday. They will talk again at the weekend to discuss Facebook’s concerns about Australia’s proposed law to make digital giants pay for journalism.