Applications for asylum in Europe drop sharply amid pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s asylum agency says that applications for asylum in the bloc dropped by more than 30% in 2020 compared to the previous year. That was the lowest number since 2013. The European Asylum Support Office says the 31% decrease in the 27 member states plus Norway and Switzerland is mainly the result of emergency travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency noted Thursday that despite the pandemic, national asylum authorities showed “resilience in sustaining many activities,” and that they managed to decrease backlogs of pending applications.” As in 2019, Syrians lodged the most applications, at 14%, followed by Afghans, Venezuelans, Colombians and Iraqis.