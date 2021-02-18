AP Interview: Myanmar troops said to be moving to cities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. independent investigator on Myanmar says that hardened troops are being deployed from a number of border areas in northern Rakhine state to some cities, raising the possibility of bloodshed and a tragic loss of life. Special rapporteur Tom Andrews said in an AP interview Wednesday that the initial restraint of police dealing with robust citizen opposition to the coup has moved on in some instances to use of rubber bullets, real ammunition being fired and use of water cannons. He said bloodshed can be avoided if the military understands how committed Myanmar’s people are to overturning the coup.