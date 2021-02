TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has hired former Texas assistant Jay Valai as cornerbacks coach. Coach Nick Saban announced the hiring of Valai, who spent last season in the same post for then-Longhorns coach Tom Herman. Valai served as cornerbacks coach at Rutgers in 2019 after spending the 2018 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as defensive quality control and assistant defensive backs coach.