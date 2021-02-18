2 Belarusian journalists sent to prison for covering protest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus has sent two female journalists to prison on charges of violation of public order after they covered a protest against the nation’s authoritarian president. The court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Thursday handed two-year sentences to Katsiaryna Bakhvalava and Daria Chultsova of the Belsat TV channel. They were arrested in November while doing live coverage of a protest in Minsk and charged with “organizing actions rudely violating public order.” The two journalists deny the accusations. Belarus has been rocked by protests after official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election handed President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office by a landslide. The opposition and some poll workers say the election was rigged.