Wood Co. man sentenced in connection to infant’s death

(WAOW) -- A Wood Co. man will spend five years behind bars for his role in the death of his child.

Allen Rice was found guilty of moving, hiding or burying the corpse of a child.

In 2019, Rice and Marylinn Feher were charged after police say their newborn baby was found tied up in a blanket and plastic bag in the Marshfield Medical Center parking lot. Feher was found guilty of killing the newborn and sentenced to spend life behind bars with a chance of parole.

After serving five years in prison, a judge sentenced Rice to three years