Wisconsin has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Wisconsin has officially administered over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

As of Tuesday, 1,023,576 doses had been administered.

The milestone comes about two months after the state started vaccination efforts.

The administered doses have gone into the arms of 740,450 Wisconsin residents. This is about 12.7% of the population eligible for the vaccine.

Of those, 263,877 have completed the vaccine series. This is about 4.5% of those eligible for the vaccine.

In the North Central Wisconsin region, 56,117 residents have gotten at least one vaccine. This about 12% of the region's population. Of those, 18,743, or around 4% have completed the series.

The state is still vaccinating those within phase 1A an select portions of phase 1B. Vaccinations open for all of phase 1B on March 1.