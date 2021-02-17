Vaccination of whole Brazilian city spares it from shortages

SERRANA, Brazil (AP) — As Brazil’s mayors and governors start sounding the alarm over dwindling supplies of coronavirus vaccines, there are no such complaints in Serrana, a city that Sao Paulo’s state government selected to test city-wide vaccination. Officials in the city will be administering shots over the next eight weeks to the entire population aged 18 and up, or about 30,000 people. The study is expected to shed light on the extent to which vaccination with the CoronaVac shot reduces spread of the virus. Meanwhile, several major cities in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, are running out of shots for their elderly citizens, and are asking the federal government for help.