UN rights body to ‘raise’ missing Dubai princess with UAE

LONDON (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights body says it will seek information from the United Arab Emirates about a daughter of Dubai’s powerful ruler after she said in video messages that she was being imprisoned in a heavily guarded villa. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum tried to flee the wealthy Gulf state in 2018 but was detained by commandos in a boat off India. She had not been heard from until Tuesday, when the BBC’s “Panorama” news program broadcast covertly recorded video messages from the sheikha. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said it would “raise these new developments with the UAE.”