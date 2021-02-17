Sudan summons home envoy to Ethiopia amid border dispute

CAIRO (AP) — A spokesman says Sudan has summoned its envoy to Ethiopia home for consultations amid a growing border dispute that has seen military buildup along the two countries’ border in recent weeks. He did not provide more information. Sudan’s foreign ministry on Sunday said Ethiopian troops had crossed into Sudan and warned about “grave repercussions” on the region’s security and stability. The border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia has escalated in recent months after Sudan deployed troops to territories it says are occupied by Ethiopian farmers and militias. Sudan claims that since December, over a dozen Sudanese, including troops, were killed in cross-border attacks by Ethiopian forces.