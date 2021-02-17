State trying to waive unemployment waiting period through rules process

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has announced plans to create a new emergency rule that would waive the one-week waiting period for state unemployment benefits.

The announcement came in a press release Tuesday from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

The agency said it published a scope statement in the Legislature’s administrative register earlier this week. If that statement is approved, the department says it can begin drafting the rule.

Currently, under Wisconsin law, people who apply for unemployment benefits must wait one week before they can begin receiving any funds.

Last spring, the Legislature passed and the governor signed a COVID-19 relief bill that included a waiver of the one-week waiting period. That measure expired at the end of 2020.

DWD did not say how long it would allow for a waiver of the waiting period other than to say that the measure would be “temporary.”