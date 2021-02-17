SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic members of the South Carolina House have walked out of the chamber to protest a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The members left the chamber Wednesday minutes before the bill was to come up for a vote. Republican members are expected to pass the vote easily and it will head soon to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature. McMaster has promised numerous times in news conferences and formal speeches to sign it as soon as possible. The proposal passed the Senate on Jan. 28. It faces a final procedural vote that likely won’t change the outcome and will then be sent to the governor for his signature.