Report: Hashimoto will be offered job to head Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is about to get a new president and it looks like it will be a woman. Unsourced reports in Japan say 56-year-old Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto will be offered the job. Hashimoto could be named this week and would replace Yoshiro Mori. He was forced to resign last week after he made demeaning comments about women. Hashimoto won a bronze medal in speedskating in the 1992 Albertville Olympics and also competed in the Summer Olympics in cycling. She is the current Olympic minister in the government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.