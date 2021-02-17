New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide. The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James comes just days after Amazon preemptively sued to block the suit over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its workers who objected to conditions. In the suit filed late Tuesday, New York claims Amazon showed a “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.