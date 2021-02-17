Local restaurant wins national recipe contest

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local restaurant Jennings & Co. has won a $5,000 prize for a winning recipe.

The Wisconsin Rapids restaurant was one of 20 winners in the General Mills "Neighborhood to Nation Contest."

The winning recipe was one of their "Burgers of the Week," sliders on a biscuit bun.

Owner Pete Jennings said it's exciting to have the restaurant on the national stage.

"Any of those types of exposures to the public is great and it's great advertising and a great way to reach our market."

General Mills is running a second part to its contest. You can visit their website or the restaurant's Facebook page and vote for your favorite recipe.

The recipe with the most votes wins a $5,000 donation to an area food bank.