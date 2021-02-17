Lawmakers facing off with GameStop saga’s key players

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Financial Services Committee holds a hearing Thursday following January’s GameStop saga during which shares soared 1,600% before falling back to Earth. The episode has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street giants, but not everyone is buying it. Lawmakers of both parties are among the skeptics. Entangled in the drama are massive short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade, among others. The head of the House panel, California Democrat Maxine Waters, is homing in on the role of hedge funds.