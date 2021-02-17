Fugitive who shot Georgia deputy gets 25 years in prison

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A Texas fugitive who shot a Georgia deputy during a traffic stop has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports a judge on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Dalton Lee Potter, on numerous charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer. Potter was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer last September when deputies from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over. Potter shot a deputy in the back, but the deputy’s ballistic vest saved him. Potter fled into the woods and was later arrested in the town of Resaca after a three-day manhunt.