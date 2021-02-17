Feds arrest UCLA student accused of sitting in Pence’s chair

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles college student and self-described fascist has been arrested after sitting in former Vice President Mike Pence’s chair in the Senate chambers during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Officials say Christian Secor was ordered held without bail Tuesday during his first appearance in federal court. Secor is a 22-year-old student at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has espoused white supremacy views online. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Secor is charged with five federal offenses and is among more than 200 defendants accused of participating in the siege of the U.S. Capitol.