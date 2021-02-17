Chicago man sentenced 20 years for producing child pornography

MADISON (WAOW) — A Chicago man has been sentenced in the Western District of Wisconsin for child pornography.

The announcement of Gerardo Junior Torres sentencing, comes from Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, on Wednesday afternoon.

Torres is sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, with 30 years of supervised release after.

The charges came after a citizen in Taylor County reported that a 15-year-old family member had been sexually assaulted by Torres. Police then obtained search warrants for his electronic devices and say they found numerous images and videos of the defendant sexually assaulting both the citizen’s family member and another 7-year-old child.

Torres pleaded guilty to the charges on November 5, 2020.