Checking in on the record chase

Earlier this month you read about the potential for some records to fall during the month of February. While the records broken here in our area are not as numerous as the rest of the nation (thousands of new cold records over the last week or so), it is still quite notable.

First up we had some record cold high temperatures. There were multiple locations across Northcentral Wisconsin setting new records in this category on February 7th, February 13th, and February 14th. In Wausau, the new record for the coldest February 7th was -6 degrees. The record cold high on February 13th was -2 degrees. On February 14th, Wausau ended up tying the record for the coldest Valentine's Day ever with a high of -1 degrees.

Very wintry for most of February

There is also the monthly record to keep track of. As of today, February 17th, the average temperature in Wausau for the month of February is 2.0 degrees. The coldest February ever occurred back in 1936, when the average temperature for the month was 3.7 degrees. At this point, February of 2021 is smashing the old record by a large margin, but will it remain that way though the end of the month?

No.

Temperatures will remain below normal this week, but not as cold as recently. In addition, high temperatures will rise into the 30s for at least couple of days next week. Tony provided a more in depth look at this yesterday. This means our average temperature will rise quite a bit. Adding in the numbers from the current forecast through the 23rd of the month, the average temperature for February through that date will rise up to 6 degrees. This would put 2021 at 5th place all time for coldest Februarys. With highs at least in the 20s, and maybe in the 30s for the last 5 days of the month, that average might rise up to around 9 degrees, which would make 2021, the 7th or 8th coldest February in Wausau. Still significant, but not earth-shattering (or teeth-chattering) cold.