Central Wisconsin Storm’s state title bid ends in overtime heartbreaker

The Central Wisconsin Storm fought back from one-goal deficit three times, but ultimately lost to the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie 4-3 in overtime, ending their chances for a state title.

Sidney Polzin, named Ms. Hockey on Tuesday night, opened the scoring in the first period to put the Sabres up 1-0. It would be the only goal of the first.

The second period was a lot more active.

Lauren Ellis tied the game up at one a piece for the Storm.

But Abbi Martin answered for the Sabres, finding the back of the net and giving them back the lead.

MaKenna Kaczor scored the equalizer for the Storm, but just 13 seconds later, the Sabres went up 3-2 with a goal from Addie Frenette.

In the third period, it was the Storm's Logan Crawford who found twine, tying the game at 3-3.

The third period would end in a 3-3 tie, sending this one to overtime.

It was the Sabres who broke through in the extra period, scoring the game-winner on a power play goal with just about two minutes left in the extra period.