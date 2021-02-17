Brothers retire from Hatley Fire Department after 42 years

HATLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Brothers Randy and Bill Szews started at the Hatley Fire department on the same day, 42 years ago.

It started the way most things do, mom told them to. Randy said their neighbor's house was on fire, "we came into the house and mom said, 'get up there and help.'"

Since joining in January of 1979 these brothers have given countless hours to their community. “I think it stems from us growing up with community-centered parents,” said Randy Szews. “We were always focused on being connected to our hometown.”

Randy was named the department's fourth fire chief in 1994. “There is a certain standard for being fire chief. I took that torch and held it as high as I could for as long as I could.”

Community service runs deep through their family. All five siblings joined the department; Penny Esker with 38 active years, Judy Popp with 20 years, and Joe Szews with 15 years.

“Serving with your siblings of course has its ups and downs,” said Randy. “At the end of the day, it helps when you have your family’s support. Bill spent a lot of time helping me and repairing and servicing the trucks. My family has all gone above and beyond.”

“We could never even begin to thank Randy and Bill for their time invested into our community,” said David Narloch, president of the HAFAAD board and Village of Hatley president. “We are particularly grateful for Randy’s leadership. He’s evolved the team and made several improvements to team communications, operations, and equipment, including leading the purchase of our Pierce Pumper Engine, Tanker, and Rescue Truck to meet the requirements of the department. While we feel confident in the abilities and leadership qualities of Randy’s replacement, we will certainly feel a hole on the team without him.”

“I find myself reaching for my pager frequently,” said Randy. “Being part of the team is so engraved into my everyday life. I’m excited to see where the next chief takes the team and will be here to support him in any way I can.”