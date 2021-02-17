Athlete of the Week: Max Masayesva, Lakeland Union

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) - For the first time in program history, the Lakeland Union boys hockey team is playing in the state tournament, and our athlete of the week had a lot to do with it.

Max Masayesva was an absolute wall in Lakeland's sectional final win over Rhinelander Saturday.

Lakeland won 5-1, and Masayesva stopped 42 shots to make it happen.

On the biggest stage of his young career, the sophomore showed up in the biggest way. He says it's a moment he's been preparing for.

"I had to work pretty hard in practice to step up to fill this big role, to play in these big games I mean it's not something that is totally easy, but it's something I've been trying my best to do. It's something that I knew I was capable of doing, I just had to go out and execute and that's what i've done so far," he said.

Lakeland will face Superior Thursday night in the state semifinal.