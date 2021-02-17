Area churches take COVID safety precautions for Ash Wednesday

Marshfield (WAOW) -- Ash Wednesday will be celebrated by local churches in COVID safe ways. Some churches are doing drive-through ashes while others are doing services virtually.

"This year the Congregation for Divine Father in Rome suggested that we say remember you are dust and to dust you shall return once for everybody. Then when we distribute the ashes it will be a little bit on top of people's heads instead of making the sign across like we normally would," Pastor Greg Bohren of St. Agnes Catholic Parish said.

The US Bishops Committee on Divine Worship explains that though the changes are not the typical custom, they allow the minister and recipient to stay safe during the ceremony. Some churches are passing out pre-packaged and pre-blessed bags of ashes for people to have as they follow along with the service online.

"So we are not imposing ashes onto anyone's forehead or hand but we are blessing it and sending it to them with directions on how to prepare it at home," Revered Lourdes Magalagaes of Wesley United Methodist Church said.

The bags passed out at Wesley United Methodist also include puzzle pieces as a substitute for the ashes, seeds, dirt, and a pot as a sensory learning item for children to learn about growing and blossoming in faith.

"When we do it, we participate, we engage in our spiritual life, we bring hope back and we also bring some opportunity for people to engage and remind them we are not alone," Revered Magalagaes said.

Both pastors explained that celebrating Ash Wednesday is a way to start the season of Lent and the hope it represents and that despite services being altered, it is still important to celebrate the holy day.