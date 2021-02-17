AP source: Blue Jays’ 1st 2 homestands in Dunedin, Florida

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays will begin the season at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has signed off for the Blue Jays to play the first two homestands in Dunedin and the team will make an announcement on Thursday morning. The Blue Jays played in Buffalo, New York, last season after the Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Canada because of the COVID-19 risk of frequent travel throughout the U.S. The border remains closed to nonessential travelers who are not Canadian citizens; Canada requires those entering the country to isolate for 14 days.