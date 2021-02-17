Amid rising seas, ‘dry’ resort is wetter than it likes

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — The impacts of rising sea levels can be clearly seen in Ocean City, New Jersey, a family resort town spending tens of millions of dollars to deal with flooding. From 2014 through 2025, the city will have spent more than $87 million on it. Residents say floods have ruined cars, killed landscaping and sometimes trapped them inside their homes. A scientist predicts that a local road that now floods 24 times a year could flood 125 times a year by 2050. Mayor Jay Gillian says the city is doing well at getting water off the streets more quickly during floods, but acknowledges that nothing will stop flooding from happening.