A few light flakes in the forecast

Hopefully you enjoyed the mostly sunny weather the past couple of days as cloudier skies are making their way into the state. Most large snow systems are developing to the south and east leaving just a few flakes here in North Central Wisconsin.

Tonight: Chance of patchy light snow showers.

Low: 5 Wind: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered light snow or flurries. Dusting to an inch total accumulations.

High: 20 Wind: South around 5

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 4 Wind: West 3-5

We will finally be looking at a low temperature above zero degrees for the first time in the last 11 days as cloud cover makes its way into the state and warmer air continues to move in. Also, expect to see some light snow develop in the overnight hours. Even hours out, models are still uncertain, but all agree accumulations will be extremely light. Most areas over the course of tonight and tomorrow will likely see a dusting to an inch. The main swath of moisture will move through northwestern Wisconsin so cities in counties such as Ashland, Iron, and Price county may see snowfall totals between 1-2 inches. After the flurries due down, skies will remain mostly cloudy through Thursday night so temperatures will once again not drop below zero.

Friday may have a few morning flurries but will otherwise be dry with decreasing clouds. Due to the morning cloudiness, temperatures will not be able to rise as rapidly, therefore the high will be a few degrees below 20 degrees. Clearing skies Friday night will drop the low a few degrees below zero once again, but fortunately a sharp warming trend will move in afterward.

Temperatures will be in the 20s this weekend and a snow system may move in on Sunday. Right now it is currently forecast at a 40% chance with accumulations on the low end.

Next week will be much milder with temperatures in the 30s but may not feel extremely warm with breezy winds. The current forecast has wind speeds between 15-20 miles an hour with gusts around 30+.

Hopefully, the mild temperatures will stick around for as long as the cold temperatures did.. but it is unlikely.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 17-February 2021

On this day in weather history:

1990 - The biggest winter storm of the season hit the Pacific Coast Region. In northern California, snow fell along the coast, and two day totals in the mountains ranged up to 67 inches at Echo Summit. Snowfall totals in the mountains of southern California ranged up to 48 inches at Green Valley, with 46 inches reported at Big Bear. Up to two feet of snow blanketed the southern Cascade Mountains of Oregon, and 20 to 35 inches were reported in the northern Cascades of Oregon. Up to ten inches of snow blanketed Seattle WA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)