Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 4:30AM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…DANGEROUS COLD CONTINUES THIS MORNING…

Very cold Arctic air remained in place early this morning across

the region. Winds were calm for most locations, but any puff of

wind would push wind chills into the 30 to 45 below zero range

this morning. Temperatures will climb quickly after sunrise and

wind chills will follow suit. Wind chills are expected to warm

above 25 below zero around 10 AM.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below

zero. Wind chills may be as cold as 40 to 45 below zero for

brief periods this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.