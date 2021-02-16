Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 4:30AM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 4:30AM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…DANGEROUS COLD CONTINUES THIS MORNING…
Very cold Arctic air remained in place early this morning across
the region. Winds were calm for most locations, but any puff of
wind would push wind chills into the 30 to 45 below zero range
this morning. Temperatures will climb quickly after sunrise and
wind chills will follow suit. Wind chills are expected to warm
above 25 below zero around 10 AM.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below
zero. Wind chills may be as cold as 40 to 45 below zero for
brief periods this morning.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.