Wind Chill Advisory issued February 16 at 3:37AM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…BITTER COLD WIND CHILL READINGS EXPECTED THIS MORNING…

…LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS MANITOWOC COUNTY THIS

MORNING…

.Bitter cold wind chill readings are expected this morning. Lake

effect snow is expected across Manitowoc County this morning as

north winds of 15 to 25 mph cause blowing and drifting snow. An

additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected this morning.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below

to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.