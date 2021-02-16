Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Skip to Content

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below
zero. Wind chills may be as cold as 40 to 45 below zero for
brief periods this morning.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

