Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:54 am
3:37 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Marathon

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

