Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Marathon County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&