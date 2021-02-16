Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Portage County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below

to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&