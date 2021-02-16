VACCINE UPDATE: 12.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Wisconsin's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines began rocky, but each week continues to improve as they're allocated more doses.

According to the latest update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) the state yet again earned a record allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government: 258,275.

The previous record, set last week, was 165,750.

Now, the state's total allocation of vaccine is 1,410,300.

Of that total allocation, 253,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine are reserved as part of the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program (this allocation reflects first and second doses).

Along with receiving record allocation, the state is keeping consistent in how many doses are administered each week. Still, it's only the second week throughout rollout that hasn't seen a record increase in administration.

As of Monday, 996,591 vaccines had been administered. This means, 203,117 doses were administered to Wisconsin residents in the last week.

According to DHS, 726,314, or 12.5%, of the state's population eligible for vaccination has gotten at least one dose; 249,933, or 4.3%, of the population have completed the vaccine series.

In North Central Wisconsin, 55,113 or nearly 12% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, 17,994 or almost 4% have completed the series.