UW offers advice on visiting those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — As an ever increasing number of Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccinations, people are starting to wonder when it may be safe to visit friends and family again.

UW Health officials say it's still too soon. Just because you, or someone you know, has gotten the vaccine, it doesn't mean in person visits are safe without extra precautions.

"The people who are coming to visit, who may be unvaccinated, what we don't know is whether they can still be infected by that individual," UW Health physician Dr. Matt Anderson says. "So if the vaccinated person is exposed, doesn't have any symptoms, but can still transmit it."

They say that before planning a visit it’s important to have an honest conversation about it in advance to make sure everyone understands the risks. At this time, the safest thing still is to refrain from seeing those outside your household.

However, here are a few things to consider when weighing a visit to someone who has been vaccinated: