US Navy seizes large cache of smuggled weapons off Somalia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has seized a large cache of weapons being smuggled by ships off the coast of Somalia. Among the arms seized by a guided-missile destroyer in the Indian Ocean last week were thousands of Kalashnikov-style rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and crew-served weapons. The Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not identify the source of the smuggled weapons in its announcement Tuesday. But a U.S. defense official says there are strong indications the arms were headed to Yemen. Analysts say the pattern of the shipment matched past instances of suspected Iranian smuggling into the war-torn country across the Gulf of Aden.