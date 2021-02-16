The postseason begins, boys basketball regional scores

The postseason begins, boys basketball regional scoresNew
Here are the scores from the boys basketball regional games for Tuesday Feb. 16. The winners of these games will advance to the next round of the regional playoffs scheduled for Friday Feb. 19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- New Auburn 70 Gilman 41
- Phillips 75 Rib Lake 49
- Wisconsin Rapids 48 Holmen 25
- Eau Claire North 65 Marshfield 44
- Hortonville 66 Wausau West 28
- Marinette 84 Antigo 66
- Merrill 79 Lakeland 72
- Mosinee 82 Wausau East 62
- Stanley-Boyd 68 Chequamegon 59
- Abbotsford 65 Spencer 55
- Marathon 81 Thorp 30
- Wild Rose 44 Rosholt 41
- Pacelli 84 Tri-County 33
- Pittsville 53 Brookwood 39
- Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 53 Mercer 35
- Three Lakes 71 Niagara 34
- Owen-Withee 67 Cornell 31
- Port Edwards 39 Assumption 36