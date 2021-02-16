SWEET TOOTH: Area bakery prepares Paczki’s for Fat Tuesday

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Polka-Dotted Pie in downtown Merrill is well aware that Feb. 16 is Fat Tuesday! It's one day before the Lenten season kicks off, which means a lot of people will be fulfilling their cravings for sweets.

The bakery is bringing an annual Polish tradition to North Central Wisconsin in the form of a variety of Paczki's.

This is the first year it's offering the dense heavy sweet roll, which tends to be a bit sweeter than a standard bismark donut, according to Co-Owner Jen Schlaefer.

The bakery prepared around 200 and the line was long outside ahead of the 7 a.m. open time on Tuesday morning.

"They're awesome," Schlaefer said. "They're so delicious, and people are going to have fun and gorge on these awesome sweets before they start their Lenten fasts."

Polka-Dotted Pie is offering lemon filled, custard filled, raspberry filled and prune filled Paczki's with several different variations of each.

The Puaczki's will be available on a first come first serve basis, but Schlaefer said she's not opposed to the idea of potentially making it a permanent menu item, depending on the demand throughout the day.

Schlaefer also said she's excited and thankful to have the opportunity to bring such a traditional treat to the area for residents to enjoy.