State joins Wisconsin Dells death investigation; DA says victim strangled days before

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice has joined local law enforcement in a death investigation after authorities found a body in Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced their involvement in the case in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Jeremy Lee Mondy, 34, from Janesville, is in police custody but has not been formally charged in the case. However, he was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, according to an official with the Columbia Cunty Sheriff's Office.

Wisconsin Dells police responded to the VUE Hotel on River Road Sunday to "welfare of two people," according to the press release.

A man met the officers who told them he was OK. When authorities asked about a woman,the man said she was dead.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman.

Earlier this month, Mondy was arrested for allegedly strangling a 41-year old Janesville woman. Janesville Police say that woman was reported missing by a family member Valentine's Day.

Rock County District Attorney David O'Leary tells 27 News the strangling victim is the woman who was found dead at the Wisconsin Dells Hotel.

Mondy was jailed after the strangling incident, but on Feb. 4. court records show Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer approved Mondy's release on a signature bond.

"The District Attorney’s office did request cash bond at the initial appearance; informed the court that the defendant was on cash bond in the pending domestic violence case in Rock County Case 20CM315; informed the court of the defendant’s prior record: ’05 Pos. THC/Resisting, ’04 Criminal Trespass to land (IL), ’09 Conspiracy Crack Cocaine (Federal); and informed the court of several warrants that were issued in Illinois to secure the defendant’s appearance in court," O'Leary says.

"The court agreed with the defense attorney and ordered the defendant released on a personal recognizance bond with the condition that the defendant have no contact with the victim (same victim in both Rock County cases and the homicide)," O'Leary says.



A criminal complaint in connection with the alleged strangling also states the victim thought she was going to die from having a hoodie cinched around her neck by Mondy. It also states Mondy threatened to kill the victim if she tried to contact authorities and put him at risk to return to jail.

Mondy's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Kelly James Mattingly and Meyer have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Meyer did order that Mondy have no contact with the woman and be supervised by the pre-trial services organization JusticePoint. JusticePoint Program Director Michael Gutjahr has yet to respond to a request for comment on the nature of that supervision.