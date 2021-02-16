Spanish prosecutors probe hate speech against Muslims, Jews

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain have launched two separate investigations involving a far-right party and extremist neo-Nazi sympathizers for possible hate crimes against Muslims and Jews respectively. The Barcelona province prosecutor’s office is looking into the recent campaign in a regional Catalan election by Vox. Islamic groups complained that the social media tag #StopIslamization and a video mixing news about Muslims and an extremist attack was slanderous to Muslims. In a separate case, prosecutors in Madrid opened a probe into anti-Semitic messages voiced by a small group of extremists who honored the memory of a Spanish platoon that joined Nazi troops during World War II.