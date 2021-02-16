Questions abound as Ecuador heads to presidential runoff

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ecuador is headed toward a presidential runoff that so far has brought disappointing results for nearly all involved at a time when the country, battered by a sour economy even before the pandemic, has been struggling for direction. Electoral authorities are still trying to decide the scope of a partial recount of first round votes to determine if Indigenous rights leader Yaku Pérez or conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso will face off with leftist Andrés Arauz in the April 11 runoff. Arauz led the first round to earn a spot in the runoff, and Ecuador’s Electoral Council has until Wednesday to determine who else will advance to the runoff.