Philippine court junks poll protest by late dictator’s son

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court has dismissed an election protest by the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who sought to overturn his narrow defeat in the 2016 vice presidential election. Court spokesman Brian Hosaka says the 15-member court, which voted unanimously as an electoral tribunal, rejected the protest filed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after he lost to opposition leader Leni Robredo. Marcos Jr. lost to Robredo, a human rights lawyer, by more than 263,000 votes in the election for the vice presidency, the highest political office that was close to being captured by the family of the ex-dictator, who was ousted in a 1986 “people power” revolt.