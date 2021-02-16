New Zealand, Australia bicker over Islamic State suspect

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leaders of New Zealand and Australia are engaged in a bitter fight over which country will inherit an alleged Islamic State militant who at one point held citizenship in both nations. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Monday that the 26-year-old woman and two children were detained when they tried to illegally cross from Syria into Turkey. New Zealand and Australia have been arguing about which country should take responsibility for the woman if she’s deported from Turkey. The woman was a dual citizen of both Australia and New Zealand, but Australia has stripped away her citizenship under anti-terrorism laws.