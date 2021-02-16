Milwaukee Bucks to allow some fans at games

(WAOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks have announced they'll allow some fans at games starting Tuesday night.

According to a press conference, 10 percent of fans will be allowed at home games at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks plan to take a phased-in approach to hosting fans over several games.

Tuesday night's game will be open to player families and invited guests only with a total of 250 fans. Then there will be 500 allowed on Thursday and 750 on Friday. 1800 fans will be allowed on Feb. 21.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our great fans to Bucks games, even in a limited capacity,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Our fans have been deeply missed by the players, coaches and Bucks and arena staffs, and we are thrilled to open our doors once again. While we are still in the midst of a pandemic, and our lives are not back to normal, this is a positive step for the Bucks and the City.

For those attending the games, safety protocols will be put in place. Fans will be required to wear face coverings, there will be social distancing standards as well. Fans seated within 30 feedt of the court will also be required to get a rapid COVID-19 test.