Malaysia to deport 1,200 Myanmar migrants amid concerns

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government will repatriate 1,200 Myanmar migrants next week despite a military coup in their home country, but has assured that they will not include minority Muslim Rohingya refugees or those registered with the U.N. refugee agency. Still, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees has voiced concern that there may be vulnerable women and children among the group. Malaysia’s immigration chief said the detainees will be deported Feb. 23 on Myanmar navy ships. He said it was a normal repatriation and that the 1,200 were held for offenses including not having valid travel documents, overstaying and violating their social visit passes.