Kerr, Underly advance in state superintendent race

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has chosen its two finalists for state superintendent that will face each other in the Spring General Election this April.

Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's Spring Primary Election. The Associated Press called the race with 95 percent of precincts reporting.

Kerr garnered support from conservatives for her stance in support of school vouchers.

Vouchers allow for public funds to go to private schools when parents choose to send their kids to the approved private options.

For her part, Kerr has pushed back on the connections drawn between her and the conservative movement. On her campaign website, she includes several lines from an Associated Press report that quotes her as calling herself a "pragmatic Democrat" and saying she wants to be a unifier.

By contrast, Underly's website says she "staunchly" opposes expanding vouchers and has garnered praise from former state superintendents.

The fourth-place candidate, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, was the only other person in the race besides Kerr who supported vouchers.

Kerr's performance seemed to make sense given her January fundraising totals. She raised the most of any of the candidates, including a $15,000 contribution from the Pennsylvania-based conservative mega-donor Arthur Dantchik, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Underly came in third in the fundraising haul last month, the report said.

The public will get the chance to choose between Kerr and Underly during the Spring General Election scheduled for April 6.